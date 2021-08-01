Jay Simpson | Make the effort to break bad habits
The most
difficult thing in the world to do for some people, including myself, is to break a bad habit.
Not all habits are bad; in fact, having habits can often be a good thing. For example, when driving to work, you don’t have to wonder whether you should turn right or left because the routine becomes a habit.
This applies to numerous other things as well; I just used this example so people can relate.
On the other hand, sometimes habits can lead us astray, whether it’s taking a smoke break when you’re stressed out or turning to comfort food when you’re sad. Since it takes a lot of repetition and practice for habits to be formed, it will take the same effort for them to be broken.
The urge to relapse will stick around as long as you let it. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy to fight off the urge — sometimes, you may even relapse —
but the key is to not make it a one-and-done type thing.
Although I’d encourage people to try their hardest to fight through it, if someone happens to take a few steps backward, it’s totally normal.
Don’t give up on yourself; take the time to figure out where you went wrong and do whatever it takes to improve in that area.
Don’t let bad habits control your life.
