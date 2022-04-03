Jay Simpson | Making time to make a difference
Whenever I have too much free time on my hands, I feel as if I’m not being as productive as I should be.
I’m a person who likes to stay busy. At first, it was a coping mechanism to keep my mind off of other things that I was dealing with at the moment, but it became a routine for me after a while.
I feel like during the day, there shouldn’t be a time where I’m just sitting around with nothing to do, especially since I have so many things I want to achieve in life.
The goals I have and the amount of lives that I want to touch are going to take hard work — I don’t have the time to waste.
Every move I make from this point on has to be a chess move. I have been trying to think more strategically on how to execute my plans and stay one step head to give myself wiggle room for any mistakes I make, because they’re going to happen.
Some people feel I’m too hard on myself, but I look at it differently.
I look at it as if I’m holding myself to a higher standard because I know what and where I came from.
I want different for myself and for my family.
I was told that if you want what other people don’t have, you have to put it the work that other people won’t do.
We all have the same 24 hours in a day; it’s on us how we use it.
I’m going to use my time wisely and precisely so that 10 or 15 years from now, I will be living the life I once dreamed of.
I’m teaching my children how to work hard to play harder, and although it sounds simple, I truly feel it’s going to be a life lesson that takes them really far in life.
