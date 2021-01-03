Jay Simpson | Many side effects of missing out on sports
This year, I’ve witnessed kids give up on their dreams because they couldn’t play.
Sports is all some of these kids have to look forward to, and to take that away from them is everything.
Some kids don’t have anything but sports to keep them on the right path, and they don’t receive the leadership and support of family members to encourage them to keep working hard.
There are some adults out here that are terrible influences on children. They will give kids terrible guidance and advice all because they don’t want to see anyone doing better than themselves, or they’re trying to be under the cool act, and neither one of those is going to help a kid succeed.
The youth need more leaders and people who they know have their best interests at heart.
If a kid can trust you, then they will run through a brick wall for you. It’s all about love and trust.
I want to get our community
back to how it was when I was growing up.
The big homies were actually big homies, and they let the kids know when they were messing up and made sure we got our acts together, whether we liked it or not.
That’s how it is supposed to be.
If I’ve already went down the path I see you going down, I’m going to share my experiences
with you and do everything I can to keep you from experiencing the same thing.
It might not be pretty every time, and you might not like me after, but you’ll know it’s all out of love.
It’s OK to be cool and friendly with the youth, but at the same time, we need to be able to differentiate play time and when it’s time to be serious.
Kids learn a lot more from actions than they do words, so if we set the example with our actions, they will follow suit.
Everything us adults are doing right now should in some way be for the youth, because they are really the future.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-
Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.