Marriage isn't for me just yet
“Is marriage a goal for you?”
It’s a question a friend of mine recently asked me, and I really had to think hard about it. There once was a time where it was a goal of mine and it was something I planned on accomplishing, but feelings have changed.
Nowadays, I see marriage as kind of the trendy thing to do, and it doesn’t always seem genuine.
This is just my opinion, but I feel as if my generation is doing what they see other people doing, and majority of the time, they don’t even really love the person they marry; there’s just a lot of lust.
I’ve recognized this over time after I noticed numerous marriages fail soon after the wedding. When the emotions die down and everything settles, you realize you’ve vowed to be with this person forever and you start to think twice about things.
Personally, I have a lot of work to do before I consider being genuinely ready to marry someone. I want to make sure I’m at my best so that I can give my wife all of me and make sure she stays happy and secure.
Failed marriages have scarred me in a way and made me really hesitant.
I believe you can have the same commitment and love for someone without the title, because if you really love someone, having a ceremony won’t change that. These are just some of my thoughts on the topic, so I don’t expect everyone to agree.
I would like to hear some of your views on marriage as well, so feel free to reach out. It would be nice to start interacting with my audience a little more, so don’t hesitate to shoot me an email and let me know how you feel about this topic.
Thank you and much love.
