Jay Simpson | Mind your P's
The Five P’s will go down as some of the best advice I’ve received:
Proper preparation prevents poor performance.
This is a saying that not only applies in the sports world but also everyday life.
For example, it would be applicable for any leader in any organization, including a hospital or health care organization, not just a coach.
Some have even added a sixth “P” that trumps the rest — and that is “procrastination.”
Most of the time, we wait until the last minute to get something done. Then we get a rush that pretty much minimizes our thoughtful planning and creates pressure and stress that becomes frustrating and unhealthy.
To prevent this from happening, we must address issues and prepare as far in advance as possible. You can always go back to revise and adjust, but if you wait until the last minute, there’s a chance you might not ever get it done.
I’m currently teaching a group of kids at my job about procrastination and how to utilize the Five P’s in their everyday life. This will hopefully provide them more structure and self-discipline and also give them a jump-start to a successful lifestyle.
Always remember: If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.