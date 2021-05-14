Jay Simpson | Mistakes are going to happen
We have all done a thing or two in our past that we aren’t proud of and sometimes wish we can erase.
But we can’t.
I’ve made hundreds of mistakes and pretty sure I’ll make a hundred more, but I don’t worry about them because I know it’s going to happen. It’s my job to try to limit them as best as possible.
A lot of people will tell you to focus on the future, but I don’t fully agree with that. I like to live in the moment.
I believe that when you try to predict how things are going to pan out for you, it can cause disappointment and resentment if it doesn’t. To prevent that, I never get too high or low about anything and try to keep a level head.
Thinking too much into the future can bring stress and anxiety. As long as you have the work ethic, you can go very far in this world.
The hardest workers make the most mistakes; it comes with the territory. Just don’t be afraid.
