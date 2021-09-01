Jay Simpson | Mom was right in how she handled me
When I was growing up, my mother was not my friend.
I couldn’t speak to her like I spoke to my friends, nor could I behave around her the way I behaved with my friends.
She was the type of parent who didn’t allow any disrespect, and she made sure I was well-mannered.
Respect and staying in a child’s place seemed like all she preached, but now I see why. Too often, we see parents allowing their children to be their friend first and child second.
Nowadays, some parents have the same group of friends as their child, and that doesn’t sit right with me because of how I was raised.
I know I can’t tell anyone how to raise their own children, but there has to be some point where the line is drawn.
Authorities can’t even discipline children anymore because they know there will be no consequences for their actions.
The kids couldn’t care less what authorities say because they know their parents — aka friends — will have their backs.
I work in the school district, so I see this happen on the daily. Students will get in trouble at school, call their parents and only tell half the story, and now we have parents coming and being rude to staff when all they were trying to do was their job.
If the child was handling their business and doing what were supposed to be doing, then it wouldn’t even have to go that far.
It starts at home.
Parents, we have to be better and really work with our children on respecting others and doing what they’re supposed to be doing.
What’s happening in our schools is getting out of control, and at this point, we can’t keep blaming the teachers.
Take responsibility for your child.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.