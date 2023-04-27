The mother of two of my longtime friends, Tamilka Thompson, is hosting her first Mother & Son Dance on Friday at the Rantoul Youth Center at 1306 Country Club Lane.
Most of us are family with daddy-daughter dances, but Thompson felt the need to shed light on the sons and mothers in her community. Many families in Rantoul have put forth their time and donations to make this event a success. It takes a village, and Rantoul truly takes that motto to heart.
I asked her how she came up with the idea.
“I was working the Rantoul Recreational Youth Basketball league and I noticed a lot of the mothers bringing their sons to the games and practices,” she said. “One Saturday morning, I asked Andy Graham (my boss) why does he always do daddy-daughter dances? I told him to look at all of these mothers; they need some type of recognition, and I’m sure the boys would love to show it if they had the opportunity.”
Graham agreed and a plan was hatched.
“By me not being a nonprofit organization, a lot of things came out my pocket along with some donations,” Thompson said. “Again, my village really came together in order to support the positive vision I have for our community. This most definitely will be a blessed and magical night. Thank you in advance, and I truly appreciate this opportunity for mothers and sons to shine!”
Thompson hopes it becomes an annual event. It runs from 5-8 p.m. and includes food, games, prizes and music provided by DJ Silkee, one of my favorite DJs around. She always knows just how to get the party started.
I was raised in a single-mother household and to have something like this growing up would have meant everything and more to me. I know how special this evening will be for a lot of families.
If you’re interested in attending, reach out to Thompson via email at Mykashontray59@gmail.com, or visit the Rantoul Youth Center during business hours.
I hope to see a lot of mothers support this event and have a wonderful night with their sons. I believe it will be a huge success.