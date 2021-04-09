The new NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal rule is causing a lot of debates, and some people actually think it’s ruining the game.
As a former player, I’m happy to see players finally getting to have some sort of control over where they play. If you know a university doesn’t fit you or your play style and you have the opportunity to transfer to somewhere that does and you can play right away, why pass that up?
I know I wouldn’t.
I’ve only told a few people this, but there was actually a short period of time in the beginning of my Purdue career where I felt like transferring.
A lot of that was just me being young and not really understanding the process. I wanted everything to happen right away because I was used to always being catered to in high school.
College basketball is a business, and if you don’t put in the work and show results, then you won’t play. They don’t care how good you were in high school; college hoops is a whole new ball game.
I can’t lie, if this rule was around when I was having transfer thoughts, I’m positive I would have left Purdue. I’m glad I didn’t, because even though my career didn’t turn out how I planned, I met some great people and created lifelong relationships.
I’m not against the rule whatsoever; in fact, I’m all for it. These kids are playing for their futures, and for some of them, they are the only hope their family has. So if they feel the need to transfer to better their situation on and off the court, then let them do it in peace.
It’s almost always adults over the age of 30 judging and criticizing teenage kids when they have no clue what’s going on in their lives. Sometimes fans need to stay in their place and just be a fan, because there is a lot of behind-the-scenes things that they have no idea about.
Let the kids be great.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.