jay simpson

Music is therapeutic to me and has been since I was a young kid. It has helped me get through and overcome so many tough times.
I don’t just stick to one specific genre; I appreciate all different types of music. A little bit of this, a little bit of that.
Actually, I believe that if I didn’t play basketball, I would have given music a shot. I’m not saying that I would have been a famous rapper or singer, but I would have been part of the music industry somehow, whether it was me being a DJ, producer or maybe even in A&R.
I would have made sure to be in that field because besides basketball, it’s my passion.
My father introduced me to music at an early age. He and my uncle were in a rap/R&B group together, and I would always tag along with them to the recording studio.
The process of making beats from scratch is what really caught my interest and made me want to come back for more. Seeing the excitement in the room when the producer created a nice beat that everyone knew would be a hit is what gave me a rush. I wanted that feeling.
The art of music as a whole is just as important to me as basketball; they go hand in hand in my life. Whenever I’m at the gym working on my game or training other people, it’s a must I have my music on to keep the energy positive and at a high level.
I can recall times where I’ve been at my lowest and had nothing going for myself and the only things that would keep me sane at times were going to hoop and listening to my music.
It is still a dream of mine to produce an album. Although it’s not a priority anymore, seeing that I have children now and multiple jobs, I’d still love to make an old dream come true.
Once I get all of my ducks in a row, I’m going to make it happen. I’m not looking to become rich or get any notoriety, I’m doing it simply because I have a passion for it and I’ve been wanting to do it for years.
To all the music lovers out there, I hope after reading this, you get a chance to go listen to your favorite song and sing it at the top of your lungs, just like the old days. Much love.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.