Jay Simpson | My love for shoes is deeper than the average
My love for shoes is deeper than the average.
People like to spend their money on whatever they like to spend it on, and for me, it’s shoes. I have a serious shoe addiction starting from when I was a little kid. I remember my aunt Torry bought me my first pair of Air Jordan’s when I was about to start kindergarten, and I thought they were the coolest pair of shoes ever. I even wore them out of the store, and from that point on I developed a deep love and passion for shoes.
I have been collecting shoes for over 10 years now, and my collection is pretty deep. I started collecting when I moved to LaPorte, Ind., to finish my senior year of high school. Although I already had an obsession with shoes, my collection wasn’t up to par, and it wasn’t until I met a teammate of mine from Croatia. He was my roommate, and he had one of the best shoe collections I’ve ever seen til this day. He had so many retro Jordan’s, some that I never even seen up until that point. I mean seriously it was like shoe heaven for a shoe fanatic.
The way he had all of his shoes organized by release dates and color way blew my mind and I instantly knew that I wanted to do something similar. I eventually started my own collection, taking ideas from my teammate but with my own sense of style to find what shoes I liked the most.
If you pay attention closely, you can tell that style is a way people express themselves. My style is highlighted by my shoe collection because as crazy it may sound, I can wear a certain shoe and it will match the mood I’m in at the moment. Some may not understand, but the ones who are into style and fashion will get it completely. I have gotten better with managing my money because growing up I would just buy every nice shoe that I seen but now that I’m older I only actually get the shoes that I like and not what’s popular.
I wonder if I have any readers who collect shoes as well. If you have a nice collection, shoot me a photo via email. I’d love to check them out and who knows, maybe I can gain some new ideas from you all. “
Much love!
Former Purdue basketball player and Champaign Central graduate Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.