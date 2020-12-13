Jay Simpson | Next step for Verdell Jones: 'Serve the community that raised me'
He made a name for himself as a basketball player in C-U, starting with a full-court heave that won Franklin a middle-school state title, helping Champaign Central reach state and signing with one of college basketball’s blue bloods.
But today, former Indiana Hoosier Verdell Jones III is focused on making a difference in his community.
He is one of the guys I and a ton of other kids looked up to growing up, and to see his transition from basketball into the man he is today has been nothing but motivation. I have been close friends with his younger brother, Clayton, since kindergarten — we were teammates in middle and high school — so I’ve gotten to spend a lot of time around the Joneses.
They are an amazing family, to say the least.
I caught up with Verdell to ask him about his future plans and ideas, which may one day include a run for Urbana mayor. Here’s his response.
Most people from this area know me as the young basketball player who hit the game-winning eighth-grade shot at Franklin Middle School or the all-state Central Maroon senior in high school.
Others know me as the four-year letter-winner at Indiana University who later had the opportunity to play professional basketball in Greece, France and Japan.
What most people do not know, however, is that I was raised up until seventh grade in Urbana and attended Prairie Elementary (now Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary), as well as Urbana Middle School.
Furthermore, they do not know that my family’s roots go back four generations in the city of Urbana.
I come from a lineage that has a history of working hard to serve its community. My great-grandmother started one of the most successful minority-owned companies in the history of central Illinois here in Urbana, called Shelton Laundry.
My father later founded one of the most promising grassroots youth programs in central Illinois, which went on to produce more than 15 Division I athletes, countless thriving professionals and a three-time NBA champion. This program was completely free for all who participated.
Throughout my life, the importance of service to others was instilled in me. From the volunteering and community engagement I participated in as young boy to working to serve my community now, I realized that my purpose after retiring from professional sports was to return to continue to serve the community that raised me.
When I announced my candidacy for mayor of Urbana, it was with a considerable amount of debate. I discussed the decision with my family and my supporters extensively. I am recently married and wanted to take time to enjoy my marriage before diving into such a commitment.
This was not a decision made to seek attention or fame. As a professional sports player, I have had both. I can say with absolutely certainty that it is both empty and vain. Additionally, I did not do it to make a political statement.
The true reason I decided to run for mayor was because after being away for a decade, upon returning, I realized that the youth of my home community were in a crisis. It concerned me greatly that they may not be able to survive, let alone thrive, in the upcoming four years. The lack of robust education for this community’s youth along with a sharp uptick in violence made the city of my upbringing almost unrecognizable to me.
I decided to run for mayor because I want be the change that this area needs and to inspire others to join the path of positive change. I want to be an ally for our teachers who are struggling to educate all of our youth, to be a leader for a fully funded first-responder team and provide outlets for concerned parents to reach out to.
Unfortunately, the objection against my mayoral candidacy was upheld by the Urbana Electoral Board on Dec. 9. I wish the best of luck to those who were able to be on this year’s ballot and hope to be an ally to the next mayor as we work to create a safer and better community for Champaign County as a whole.
I remain committed to doing my best to help central Illinois grow in a positive direction. I am going to continue to serve the community by engaging the youth through my Ft. Sooy Foundation youth basketball program and to hopefully be a Champaign firefighter in the near future.
I appreciate Verdell taking time out of his busy day to speak with me and fill everyone in on his upcoming journeys. He is and always will be an influential figure in this community, so it was really an honor to do this piece. I’m looking forward to following his career and being able to catch up with him again sometime.
