Jay Simpson | No football-basketball tension on my campus
During my years as a collegiate athlete, I noticed that the football team and basketball teams are usually the most popular and best-known squads on campus. I’ve heard stories from friends who went to different colleges that the football and basketball teams at their school didn’t get along — even had multiple physical altercations.
I couldn’t relate.
While at Purdue, players on the football team were our best friends and vice-versa. We stayed in the same dorm and we ate dinner together every night at training tables. Most of us came from similar backgrounds and sometimes there were kids from our hometowns who we already knew, which made it even easier to get along.
During my time in West Lafayette, Ind., both football and basketball were at the bottom of the Big Ten so we used that as motivation and tried to keep each other’s spirits up as best as we could.
Football players were some of the coolest, most humble people I have ever met. Some were from the slums and worked their butts off to get to school and even made it to the NFL.
I still keep in contact with Anthony Brown of the Dallas Cowboys — he lived right across the hall from me in the dorms our freshman and sophomore years. He was one of those guys who made it out the mud and worked to provide a luxurious lifestyle for his whole family. They went from rags to riches, literally.
I’m grateful for all of the friendships I’ve made over the years but especially with the Purdue football team because not only were they great guys, but they threw the best house parties — at the famous Cherry Lane house — on campus.
Those are memories I will never forget. If you attended Purdue, then you know exactly what I’m talking about.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.