Jay Simpson | No rush to show our children out the door
Just because your child is 18 does not mean they are ready for the real world.
So many times in the Black community, we see parents kick their children out of the house at the age of 18 and make them fend for themselves. I don’t think the average 18-year-old kid is anywhere near ready to take on the real world.
Because of how our culture is, some of us were forced to grow up quick. No offense to the parents who operate this way; this is just my opinion. I feel like parents shouldn’t be in such a rush to put their children in that position. Life will humble a person quick, and if you aren’t strong enough, this world will swallow you up.
As a father, I can’t see myself putting my children out at 18. My doors will be open for as long as they need; the only thing I require is that they either work or go to school. I wouldn’t make them pay bills; let them save up their money so that when it is time for them to be on their own, they’ll be financially ready and have one less thing to worry about.
My kids are so precious and mean so much to me that it’s going to be hard for me to let them go, but I know it’s necessary at some point. When they are ready to spread their wings and experience life on their own, I’ll be there to help make sure they have everything they need to succeed.
If they are struggling and can’t keep up with the speed of the world, they can always come home until they get themselves together. I want my bond with my kids to be so strong that they are never embarrassed or ashamed of starting over. I’ll love and support them through whatever it is life throws at them.
As parents, I feel as if it is our job to be parents to our children for their entire life and not just until they are technically an adult. When we operate like that, it seems as if we are turning our backs on our children at their most vulnerable time.
Let’s normalize giving our children time to figure things out and get established before we give them to the real world — despite our culture.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.