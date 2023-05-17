Mother’s Day 2023 was a beautiful day for my family and me. We started the day off by attending church as a family, just like the old days.
My cousin is a pastor, and her church was full of families Sunday. It was a great feeling being in the presence of everyone and seeing all of the mothers accompanied by their children and grandchildren. This was a day that the men in the family catered to the women, and they got to get off of their feet for once to relax and look pretty all day.
We did all of the work — from preparing the meal to taking care of the kids. Although that’s normal for us to make our women feel loved, Mother’s Day is a little different. We put a little more emphasis on it just to make sure we are properly showing our appreciation.
I have nothing but respect for all of the mothers out here. The sacrifices you make never go unnoticed, and you all really make the world go round.
In my opinion, a woman is God’s most precious creation because not only do they give life, they are also natural nurturers and caregivers with the ability to keep everything in order.
Outside of my own, there have been a lot of other mothers that have made an impact in my life, and I’m forever grateful for it. If you have ever fed me, looked after me, given me a ride or let me sleep at your house, I thank you.
Growing up in a single-mother household and having majority aunts gave me a different level of respect for women, so I just want to let you know how much I value and appreciate you.
Much love.