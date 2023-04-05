The competitiveness between LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is just the kind of excitement women’s basketball needed.
It sucks to see people who know the game and have played it at the highest level speak bad on either woman, because they are both great players — two of the best to play at the collegiate level.
The double standards people have shown are ridiculous.
If these two young ladies were men, I’m thinking there would be no backlash toward either. Both of them would be getting praised from everyone for showing a competitive edge.
We need to keep that same energy for the women. They are competitors, too; in fact, they have a little more edge to them than men do.
They are really tough; men sometimes just act like it.
I had no problem with Clark when she did the “you can’t see me” gesture against Louisville. It was actually pretty cool to see. I love to watch women at the top of their games show emotion and play with passion.
What I didn’t like about the situation is when Reese did it back to Clark, it became a problem. She was called all types of derogatory names for just competing and being herself.
If Clark and the Hawkeyes would have won the game, I’m sure there would have been shirts made with her picture doing the “you can’t see me” hand gesture. So let’s not make Reese look like a bad person when she just returned the favor.
Like my mom always says, it’s no fun when the rabbit has the gun.
I am huge fan of both young women, and I feel as if they have helped grow women’s basketball tremendously this season. It will only get better.
Both will be returning next year with hopes of making it back to the big stage and competing for a national championship. If that happens, it will probably be the most-watched women’s basketball game.
Best of luck to both players and their respective programs. I wish them nothing but the best and hope to see them facing against each other for the natty again next year.