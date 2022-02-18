Jay Simpson | Of cops and robbers and how my thoughts have changed
It seems Champaign is desperate to hire more police officers.
The city is offering tons of incentives to get people interested. This is a great opportunity for those who have aspirations of joining the police force. I’m not sure how long the incentives will be around, so if you’re interested, you should act on it fast.
Growing up, my friends and I played the game known as cops and robbers — and everyone always wanted to be the cop. Being the cop gave us a sense of power and made us feel like we were in charge. The cops were heroes in our eyes back then.
It wasn’t until we got a little older that we realized not every cop was a hero. There are some bad apples in the bunch, and those are the ones who give police a bad reputation.
A cop killed a friend of mine — a very popular kid from right here in Champaign named Kiwane Carrington — for entering his own home. Ever since then, I have felt different about police.
That just didn’t sit right with me, and it still doesn’t.
I have matured since then and I’ve realized that I cannot take out my anger for one officer on the entire force. We have some great police officers here in town who do a lot of good things in the community, and I don’t want to discredit any of them because of what someone else did.
Like I said, this is the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to pursue a career as a police officer.
They are looking to hire people and have great incentives to give. Give it a shot.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.