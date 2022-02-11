Jay Simpson | Order of the day: Become my own boss
Working for someone else is not the life I desire.
I want to be my own boss, call my own shots.
In my family, working for someone has become the normal, so we don’t have ownership over pretty much anything.
I plan to break that cycle very soon to make sure I have something to hand down to the younger generation.
I want them to know what hard work is not from working for someone else, but by managing and maintaining their own business.
I don’t do very well with authority.
I’m not saying I don’t accept it, but I’d much rather not have to answer to anyone. I’ve done it my whole life and witnessed people misuse authority to their advantage.
That’s is not what I’m about or represent.
When I get in a position of authority, I’ll make sure it’s an environment that people want to come back to.
I know starting a successful business will not be easy. Anything worth having is worth working for, so that’s what we are going to do. I want my own skill-development complex to focus on enhancing basketball skill sets.
I believe once I get this gym up and rolling, it will be a life saver for many of our youth. It is going to provide them something positive to do in their free time and something they can actually look forward to.
We have a lot of kids who want to play sports and go to the next level but lack the resources — that is where my gym will come in handy.
This is a milestone I’m going to keep manifesting, and hopefully I can turn it into a reality really soon.