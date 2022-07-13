Jay Simpson | Our community at its finest
Over the past few days, I’ve had a chance to sit and observe the great community service displayed by the Rev. Willie Comer and his crew.
They brought basketball goals, remote-control cars, music, food and drinks to Hedge Road in Champaign’s Garden Hills neighborhood.
Tuesday was one of the best showings of community service I’ve seen in a long time. They had people from all different walks of life out there to support the youth.
There were former high school and collegiate athletes helping with the drills and refereeing. The new chief of police and mayor of Champaign came to speak to the young boys and girls to let them know they came from the same kinds of environments and that they are here to serve and protect them.
The chief even gave each and every kid out there his personal phone number to call him anytime in need. That’s big-time — a great way to gain relationships with the youth.
First impression is everything.
For the children who were younger and didn’t want to play basketball, Comer provided remote-control cars. These cars were not just any old remote-control cars either, they had some speed on them.
On Hedge Road, there is now a remote-control car track where they have a two-lane pavement track to race the cars and dirt ramps to do off-road driving and tricks with them. It is a really neat setup and makes me wish we had it when I was growing up.
The highlight of the day: Dominque White, CEO of A+ Mechanicals LLC, came out and delivered about 10 pairs of name-brand shoes that were new and never worn.
The looks on the kids’ faces were priceless, and the joy they all had almost made me drop a tear.
It was nice to see them so grateful for everything that was donated.
Through his donation, Dominque was able to help about 10 different parents out — now they don’t have to worry or stress about buying their child new shoes.
When you reach a certain level of success, it’s about giving back to the community, especially the one which raised you.
I salute Dominque White because he donates year around with backpack and turkey giveaways.
Good people are hard to come by, so when you do come across them, you should give them their flowers.
I want to thank Comer and everybody else who donated things or just took time out of their busy schedule to go and support the youth on such an eventful day.
It takes a village!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.