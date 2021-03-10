Throughout my life, I’ve made a ton of mistakes, and I’m pretty sure I’ll make some more — it’s part of life and comes with growth.
I try my best to learn from all of my mistakes and turn them into lessons, and this has ultimately been the biggest teacher for me when it comes to learning patience.
So many times in life, we want things to happen without having to wait for anything.
We fail to realize that great things come to those who wait. Greatness doesn’t happen overnight; it’s a process.
Like I’ve said before, if the process was easy, then everyone would be part of it.
To be elite in society nowadays, sometimes you have to wait your turn. You must be patient and be prepared so that when it is finally your turn, you can execute.
You don’t get many second chances in life, so instead of rushing, be patient so you can be sure to make the right decisions and navigate through life how you want to.
Patience is a virtue, and I’m glad I’ve learned it. It’s good for my mental health and allows me to stay calm in situations I would normally be overwhelmed in.
