When I was growing up in Champaign, times were different. Things were a little bit more structured for the youth, so depending on which day it was, there was always something fun to do, and on days there wasn’t, we made our ownand had fun doing so.
The first place I remember we used to hang out at was the pool. It didn’t matter if it was Crystal Lakepool or Sholem pool, we liked both. My friends and I would figure out which pool we wanted to hangout at at the next day, each one of us would invite a few girls, and the next thing you know, we’ve got ourselves a good time with good vibes. We probably only had about $20 to our names combined, but we made it work, everyone ate, and we always had a great time.
Another fun spot we spent many hours at growing up is Skateland. Every weekend, that was the go-to spot for almost all of my childhood up until I got into high school. Every Saturday night, 7 to 11 p.m., Skateland was the place to be for teenagers and preteens. The music was always up to date, and we went so much that we created real relationships with owners Bob and Rico. I miss everything about it, from the really good thin-crust pizza, the Italian ice and the one and only couples skate. That was always the main goal for all of my friends and me, that no matter what, we had to find someone to do the couples skate with. Let me just say, that was a time, and I have some pretty hilarious memories.
We also enjoyed hanging out at the Savoy 16 theater, and then we would always walk to Dairy Queen right after for ice cream cones, and if we had enough, we’d split chicken tenders or a burger.
Those were the days where friends looked out for each other and made sure that if you didn’t have it, you were taken care of. My friends and I knew what loyalty was at a young age, and we practiced it daily. The cool part about it is that we are all still friends, to this day with children who are all around the same age. It’s going to be so joyful watching them grow up close like we did. It’ll be like watching ourselves all over again.
Last but not least, one of my favorite places of all time to hangout would have to be the Friday night light football games at Centennial Field. We got to witness players like Mikel Leshoure, Mike Locksley Jr., Josh Butts, Brandon Ward, Tyler Finkbiner and many more other great talents. That was always good to see those guys put on a show, but what really made it the place to be was the fact that you got to see everybody from every Unit 4 middle school and both high schools because they shared a field, so each week someone played there. Not only that, high school football games are pretty long, so it also gave a sense of independence getting to stay out past our usual curfew and made us feel more mature. We probably didn’t act like it, but we felt like it if that makes any sense.
These are the spots we had to hangout at as kids. People always complain about there not being anything to do for our youth, but I can name about 10 different activities they could be doing. The problem is they don’t want to, and nobody is making them or holding them accountable. If you hear your child complaining about having nothing to do, take them to the places we went to growing up. They will more than likely enjoy it more than they thought they would.