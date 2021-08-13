Jay Simpson | Props to those who have beaten the odds
Sometimes, you have to be the one to pat yourself on the back when no one else will.
As a kid, I was one decision away from going down the wrong path. While a lot of my friends took a detour at an early age, I stayed on the path ahead of me, and I’m so grateful that I did.
How I grew up, you either played sports or you were in the streets, there was no in between. Everybody who did both eventually ended up living the street life full blown. It’s hard to balance both lifestyles, which is why my community never let me slip up.
Don’t get me wrong: I’ve had phases where I was rebellious and tried to do what I knew I had no business doing, but it never got too out of hand.
I would always be stopped right in my tracks and put right back in my place. The money, clothes and clout always looked cool to me, but what it took to get it was not how I wanted to live my life.
I never judged my friends for choosing to go the street route, because for some of them, it was all they had seen every day, all day.
It is sad to say, but it was destined for them to live that way, and it wasn’t their fault. Luckily, I had the support system I did to prevent that from happening to me.
I thank God every day for giving me the strength to not indulge in what my peers were doing.
I had a plan to make it to the NBA, and I was locked in. The community protected me the best they could, and I knew I couldn’t let them down, so I stayed focused.
Even to this day, the city shows me tons of love and respect, and that has a lot to do with me being me and not trying to be something I’m not.
If you’ve beat the odds in any way, you should give yourself a pat on the back, because it could have been a different story.
Keep striving to be better by the day.
Much love to all.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.