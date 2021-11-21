Jay Simpson | Proud of friends for opening business
There is a new home health and care-giving company in the community looking to serve anyone in need.
Bella’s Home Health and Caregiving is owned and operated
by James and Sandra Kinney, who happen to be the parents of
former Centennial basketball great James Kinney Jr.
The Kinneys named their business in honor of their mothers, Abella Kinney and Maybell Shelton. Both mothers were cared for at home at some point during illnesses.
A good number of their family members are nurses, certified nursing assistants and social workers, so they should fit perfectly in the family business.
Sandra Kinney has run and operated other organizations similar to Bella’s for years, so she is familiar with how the business aspect of things works.
After working for other companies, she felt that it was time to bring her own business back to the community that she and her husband both love.
I know this family personally and I can assure you that you won’t find a more loving, caring and genuine family than as them.
I trust them wholeheartedly and I know they will help a lot of families in need.
God bless the Kinney family for bringing their family business back home.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.