Jay Simpson | Putting my dreams second to put my kids' dreams first
Quality time with your children is something that you can’t get back, and no amount of money can take the place of time spent.
As my children get older, I feel it is my duty to make sure I spend as much time with them as possible. I don’t want them to ever look back and say they wish I would’ve been there more. I want them to look back and remember me there every step of the way.
With that being said, sometimes, as parents, we have to put our dreams on hold for the sake of our children so that we can make sure they have all the resources they need to chase theirs.
If you know me, you know that coaching is my passion, and at some point in life, I’d like to be a college coach.
Well, I recently resigned as coach of Urbana High School’s freshmen basketball team. There are no hard feelings involved, and I’m still going to volunteer whenever I can, but this decision was personal.
My sons are getting to an age where they play sports and have their own practices and games, and there is no way that I’m going to miss out on that.
At 5 and 7 years old, they are at the ages where they need me to be present the most. These are the ages where the foundation is built and they start learning and figuring out what they want to do.
In previous years, there were scheduling conflicts, and sometimes I couldn’t make it to practices or games because I had my own. I didn’t like the feeling of not being able to see my kids have fun and do what they love.
I’m sure that as my children get older and get more independent, I will most definitely get back into coaching. I still love it, and it is for sure what I want to do with my life, but my kids come first.
So once I get them all situated and taken care of, I’ll be back like I never left.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.