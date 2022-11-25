Jay Simpson | Quitting is never an option
Why would I quit today when tomorrow might be the day I win?
Although sometimes quitting may seem like the easiest route to go, it’s never an option for me.
I can’t quit, because I have people who depend on me.
You have to have thick skin in today’s world, because if you don’t, it will eat you up.
People don’t come as genuine as they once did, and I believe that is what sets me apart.
I also feel like my heart is so big that it’s easy for people to try to run over me.
I’ve been involved in so many toxic relationships and people trying to take my kindness for weakness that it comes natural for me to decipher the two.
I’ve had family members use me for their own good because I’ve been a giver.
I was young and generous and felt like it was my responsibility to take care of my family.
Growing up, I was always looked at as the chosen one, and, quite frankly, I was everyone’s meal ticket.
When things were going good and my future looked the brightest, I had everyone in my corner, and people would ask me for all types of things because they knew the answer would be yes.
At the time, I couldn’t tell I was being run over because I thought that was what someone in my position was supposed to do, provide and protect.
It wasn’t until things went left and I hit ground zero again before I realized that everyone I had in my corner left when the benefits did.
I say all that to say, things may go downhill, and people may leave your corner, but that doesn’t mean give up. Keep striving to better yourself and your situation, because better days are for sure coming.
Sometimes sooner than you could even imagine.
The universe works in mysterious ways, you could wake up and be rich tomorrow.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.