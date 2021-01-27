Well, it looks as if we are going to have a high school basketball season after all this school year.
I can’t explain the excitement we have as a boys’ basketball program at Urbana High School. Our seniors have put in so much work over the past four years, and they deserve to be able to end their careers on a good note.
With us having a season, this is going to keep a lot of young guys from all over Illinois off the streets and out of trouble.
During this whole pandemic, they’ve had nothing to do as far as athletics to stimulate their minds and release energy, so they tend to get into things they shouldn’t. It’s normal for kids to be curious and experiment with new things. We’ve all done it before. As a kid, I got in the most trouble when I was bored.
Now, they don’t have to worry about that.
They know they have a season starting with practices on Thursday and games could begin as soon as two weeks from now.
We are all-in now and have to really focus to prepare for what’s ahead of us. Of course, we will be a little rusty at the start, but once we shake that off, I think we will be back at the top of our game. Our guys are hungry and ready to take on whoever.
This year, I’m blessed with the opportunity to coach my younger cousin, and I’m very grateful for it.
He has a lot of talent and the potential to be a really good player, so it’s going to be fun to coach him for the next four years. His grandfather played point guard at Urbana High School and was part of the winningest team in the history of the school, so it’s going to be surreal to see him follow in those same footsteps.
All in all, we are ready and excited to get this thing rolling and start our journey down state.
Good luck to all of the players and coaches getting ready to kick their seasons off. I wish you all the best of luck and hope everyone stays as healthy as possible.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.