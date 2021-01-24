Jay Simpson | Remain focused on your hopes and dreams
One thing I try to get through to not only my own children, but also to other children that I coach or work with personally, is that you cannot take everyone with you.
Growing up, everything is all good, and as a child, you are able to live without a worry in the world.
You have all of these dreams and fantasies about everything you’re going to do with your friends and how rich you’re going to be, then life hits and things don’t go as planned.
You then start to realize that the struggles of life can affect people differently.
Your friends who you once shared the same dreams and aspirations with are now starting to go down the wrong path and venture off into other things.
When this happens, it is normal for you to want to join because, let’s be honest, doing the things you aren’t supposed to be doing looks fun from the outside. It isn’t until you start indulging in them that you realize you aren’t built for it.
I say all this to say that if you have your mind set on something and goals you really want to achieve, no matter who decides to go another route, stay focused.
Don’t lose track of the bigger picture — that is easier said than done. It’s going to take some real self-discipline to do so.
This is why I tell my kids that only the strong survive, because it is so easy to get thrown off track, so you have to be thick-skinned and strong-minded at all times.
Your friends have their own lives and they are going to live them the way they want.
The best you can do is encourage them to do better, and if they don’t, then you’ll have to love them from a distance.
You can still have a heart full of love for them, but you can’t keep them around ,you because that negative energy will rub off on you and become a distraction.
Focus on yourself.
It’s not your responsibility to take anyone with you.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.