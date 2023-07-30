I want to send my condolences to a good friend of mine, Jasmine Riggs.
She is an amazing mother to two amazing young boys, Carter and Jayce.
Unfortunately, her youngest son Jayce, 2, passed away last week, and his death hit the community pretty hard.
Although it is a very sad situation, thinking back on how happy and energetic he always was kind of helps ease the pain a little bit.
Jayce was like a little superstar. He was very charming and had a smile that would light up any room he was in. I remember when he was born, his mother would always say that he was going to be special, and as he grew and started to develop his own personality, it was clear to see that she knew exactly what she was talking about. He was a very outgoing kid who loved to play, especially with his older brother, Carter, who was also his best friend.
The two of them shared a beautiful bond and did just about everything together, just how brothers should.
Although Jayce was still a baby, it seemed as if he had his mind made up. If you knew him then, you know he kept a ball in his hands no matter where he was at. He was only 2 years old, but he was really athletic, and his passion was easy to see. He’s one of those kids you could just look at and tell they were going to be great.
He had the perfect support system behind him as well, full of family and loved ones who wanted nothing but the best for him.
His biggest supporter of them all would most definitely be his mother. I admire her strength and perseverance through such a hard time.
I’ve watched her work so hard to provide and make sure her boys had everything they needed — plus more. I can’t imagine the type of pain she’s going through but one thing for sure, she’s tough and she won’t stop fighting for her baby until she gets some answers. The community is behind her full force.
Rest in peace to a wonderful, loving baby boy. You will truly be missed by everyone. You’ve impacted so many lives in your short time. You’re a legend in my eyes, Jayce.
For those of you who’d like to say your last goodbyes to Jayce, visitation will be held 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at The Vineyard Church in Urbana.