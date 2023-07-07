My generation has lost so many people to homicide.
I mean, it’s like we can’t even grieve properly before we are dealing with another death.
It’s easy to get numb to it, and it may look like it doesn’t bother me, but it’s a guard to protect my own emotions. We hurt really bad but can’t show it because we know it’s just going to happen again.
Our town lost a great soul a few days ago by the name of Marcus Catchings.
I met Marcus as a kid in Country Brook Apartments in west Champaign when I was 12 years old. He was a few years younger than me, but we instantly clicked because he loved basketball as much as I did. As we got older and had kids of our own, he was one of the guys who I had nothing but respect for as a man and a father. Everything he did was for his three beautiful daughters.
I used to call him “Mr. Make It Happen” because that’s all I’ve ever seen him do. He was one of the most humble, genuine people you will ever come across, and it’s a tragedy what happened to him.
This goes to show that no matter how much love and respect you show people or how good of a person you are, there is always somebody who wishes they were in your spot, and they will even take you out to get there.
It’s a sick world we live in when people know you have children who depend on you and will shake your hand and smile in your face but have intentions to take your life at the same time. It’s so hard to trust people because it’s the closest ones to you that you have to watch. At least if you have enemies you know exactly where you all stand with each other. It’s pretty rare you get caught off guard but when it’s someone you have love for and have been genuine with, it comes out of nowhere and you’d never expect it.
I feel so bad for his family because I know how much they meant to him. My condolences to everyone involved, especially his children.
Heaven definitely gained a good one. Rest in peace, Marcus.