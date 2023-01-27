Jay Simpson | Rest in peace, Uncle Mario
Wednesday, Jan. 25, was a hard day for my family, as we lost my uncle.
I can usually handle and process deaths fairly well, but this one is tough for me.
My uncle and I had so much in common, yet we were the total opposite, which made our relationship really unique in the eyes of others.
I was raised not to question God, but this one just leaves me wondering why every time I think about it.
He seemed so healthy, happy and full of life the last time I saw him, which was the night before he passed away.
My uncle didn’t always live the best life. He went through his fair share of struggles, but he tried, and that’s the most important thing.
He spent a big chunk of his life incarcerated multiple times and was just now starting to get his life back on track.
He was the oldest sibling of six who would give the shirt off of his back if he had to, probably one of the most selfless people I’ve ever met.
He was one of those guys who didn’t believe in missing work, and because of that, he didn’t get much of a chance to travel for vacation.
Last week, my family talked him into taking a week off of work to go to Atlanta to celebrate my beloved grandmother’s birthday.
He went and enjoyed himself to the fullest. He was able to sight-see, visit some other family members he hasn’t seen in years, but most of all, he got to kick his feet up and relax for a little while.
That’s what I wanted most for him, because if you knew him, then you know he practically lived at work and stayed on his feet.
As much as this death hits home, I’m at peace with knowing he’s finally at peace now and reunited with his mother.
I’m hurt I’ll never see my uncle again, but I’m honored to have known and learned so much from him.
It’s just crazy and doesn’t seem real to me that he had to go the way he did. His death was a reality check for me and definitely enough for me to want to keep my health a high priority.
I encourage all my male friends and family members to get checked up, find out what’s wrong with you and do what you have to do fix it.
We can’t afford to be nonchalant about it anymore, because it’s costing us our lives.
Health should be our number one priority, especially if we have children, so that we can be around for them as long as possible.
I have so much more I can say about my uncle, but I’d be writing for hours, so I’m just going to leave with saying I love him and will miss him forever.
I hate to see him go this way, but I know he knows that I’ll hold the family down.
To my mother, aunts and the rest of my family, I’m here for you all through thick and thin, and I’ll do whatever I can to help make things easier for you.
This process won’t be easy, but it’s something we have to get through.
He wouldn’t want us sad for too long, because that’s not the type of person he was. He was hardbody, and nothing seemed to ever phase him, so I’m sure he would want the family to stay strong on his behalf.
It won’t be easy, but we will do the best we can. I love you, Uncle Mario, and I’ll always keep your name alive.
Please keep my family in your prayers.
