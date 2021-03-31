Being the loudest in the room doesn’t mean anything. In fact, they say the loudest one is usually the weakest.
From my experience, the loud and obnoxious are weak. If you have it like you say you have it, then there is no need to make a scene about it or to make it known.
I was raised to be humble and to never bring out the beast in me until I absolutely have to. You’ll never hear me being the loudest in the room, because I let my results speak for me.
I work hard daily to achieve everything I’ve accomplished, and I don’t feel as if I have to go back and forth with anyone or go out of my way to prove myself.
I’m not the most decorated man by any means when it comes to achievements, but the ones I do have hold a little weight and tell a lot about the person I am.
Seems like being humble has gone out of style. Everybody has to be seen or heard nowadays. People are putting in the work for likes on social media instead of actually getting better and making the proper gains.
Be humble, be happy, be free. You don’t need to prove yourself; let the work talk.
