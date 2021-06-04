Jay Simpson | Rooting for the underdogs
Over the years, I’ve found myself cheering for the underdog instead of the top dog, and not just in sports, but life in general.
That’s because I’ve been in both positions along my journey, and I must say, it feels better to accomplish something when your back is against the wall and no one really believes you can achieve it.
It took losing everything and everyone in my corner for me to realize that I was now the underdog.
At first I was in denial because I was so used to being on top that I thought there was no way I could ever be considered an underdog, but that was my pride talking.
When reality set in and I took things for what they were, I embraced it and made it fun. It was fun for me to reach my goals and prove the doubters wrong.
Now that I’ve had a little success and put myself in a better position to succeed, I still carry the underdog mind-set because I don’t ever want to get too content.
When you lose that go-getter mentality, you start to get comfortable and you lose your drive.
Nothing will be handed to you as an adult, and nobody cares about what you did when you were younger.
If you’re living off your past, you will get left behind and outworked by someone who wasn’t as highly touted as you growing up — the underdog.
