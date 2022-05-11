Jay Simpson | Sad for loss of Big Ten brethren
Earlier this week, the Big Ten took a major loss. Former Michigan State men’s basketball star Adriean Payne was shot and killed Monday morning in Orlando, Fla.
I didn’t know Mr. Payne on a personal level, but it was always mutual respect every time we crossed paths or played against each other. He was a super skilled and athletic player who was a nightmare every time he stepped on the floor, which ultimately led him to becoming the 15th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
Mr. Payne played in the NBA for four seasons before playing professionally overseas.
Still to this day, when I think of Adriean Payne, of course I think basketball, but the first thing that comes to mind is Lacey Holsworth and the relationship they shared.
For those who don’t know, Lacey was an 8-year-old young lady who served as an inspiration to the Michigan State basketball program for her will to fight her cancer battle with a smile on her face.
Lacey was a die-hard Spartans fan and an even bigger fan of Mr. Payne because of his contagious smile.
Mr. Payne stated that he was a better man because of Lacey, and she taught him how to fight through everything with a smile on his face.
Unfortunately, Lacey lost her battle to cancer and gained her wings at the early age of 8.
Payne and Lacey are finally back reunited, and although the circumstances are unfortunate for their families and loved ones, I know the two of them are beyond happy to be back together peacefully and without pain.
The two will be missed abundantly, but they are now in a much better place.
My prayers go out to the Payne family for their tragic loss.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.