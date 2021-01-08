What happened Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol was wild, but it didn’t really surprise me.
The acts of terrorism that took place were a blatant display of White privilege. When Black people protest unjustified deaths, we are met with rubber bullets, tear gas and police in riot gear. Why is it not the same for those trying to overthrow the government?
I will never understand it.
I can recall the police running over BLM protestors with their cars, and yet Trump supporters can break into the Capitol and it takes an hour before any authority springs into action?
Someone should make a side-by-side view of the peaceful protests held in the summer and the craziness going on now. I certainly remember my people being labeled as animals and told that they and their fellow protesters were the problem.
I try my best to stay away from politics, but right is right and wrong is wrong.
How can so many Republicans say “Let’s respect our country” when they were the ones who voted Trump into office in the first place?
I hope we see some change in the near future, but I highly doubt it.
This country will be this way because that’s how it’s designed.
This is America.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.