jay simpson

Earlier this week, the Urbana school board heard the results of a survey that found that 75 percent of staff and 50 percent of students said they believe students are bringing firearms into the high school.
The number of staff that said this stuck out to me, because 75 percent is a lot. If you’re a staff member and you feel like students are bringing guns to school, that probably means you don’t feel safe at your place of work. Although the students’ safety comes first, the safety of staff is not too far behind, and we want all of our students and staff to feel safe and out of harms way while they are in the building.
As someone who works in the building, I can see why some people would think kids are bringing in firearms because of past issues. Urbana High School has had its fair share of violent episodes, but I can honestly say that the school is improving, and doing it in a major way.
Of course we have fights, but not near as severe or as many as we were having at the beginning of the school year. The district has done a very good job at getting rid of students who display dangerous behavior.
I’d like to give credit to all of my fellow coworkers in the high school, because I know it is not easy. My team and I are doing everything in our power to engage with as many students as we can, making sure they are in position to succeed.
We want to turn the narrative about Urbana High School around and change the fact that people believe we are violent.
Since I’ve been there, I’ve learned that a lot of the kids just need a listening ear. They aren’t as bad as people make them seem.
When you get them to open up to you, everything makes more sense, and you can understand why they act the way they do. Once they trust you, they will usually listen to you and respect what you say.
I can’t say for sure if kids are bringing firearms into the school, but I haven’t seen one, nor have I heard about a kid bringing one in the building. I believe if that was the case, word would get out some way and that student would be apprehended.
I have nothing but trust in our resource officer to handle the situation correctly and ensure our safety.
