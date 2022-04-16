Jay Simpson | Self-care is important for everyone
Do what makes you happy. It may not be what makes the next person happy, but that is perfectly fine.
Day in and day out, I see adults putting their dreams and goals on the back burner to satisfy someone else. Granted, I do understand that people have children and have to tend to their needs, but it’s still important for you to have a life of your own while protecting your peace. I have children of my own, so I understand what kind of commitment that is, along with the sacrifices that have to be made.
Once you start protecting your peace and making yourself happy, sometimes you’ll feel as if you’re being selfish, and that is normal, especially when you’re used to living to satisfy someone else.
Self-care is a term often used for women, and men are expected to just tough it out no matter how bad the situation we are dealing with is. I’ve been there and done that, and I can say from experience that men need self-care as well.
If you want to get the best out of a man, let him learn to love himself before you give him a bunch of expectations. Most men are raised to be providers and protectors, so we don’t get as much time to care for ourselves as it is.
When we finally do, it’s a big change for us, and it will take some time for us to get out of the protector state of mind.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.