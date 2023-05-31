Working for someone is just not appealing to me.
Never has been, and I don’t think it ever will be.
I’m not the type of guy that’s meant to work for anyone but myself. I love having flexibility and being able to control my own work schedule. I’m not too good with authority because people tend to abuse it. To avoid it all, I’d just prefer to be my own boss.
I remember I had a job with a youth organization, and my boss and I could never get on the same page. I didn’t appreciate how they handled me and the lack of respect I got in the building.
When you bring something to the table that may overshadow someone in a higher position, they don’t like that and will do anything they can to get you to fold. For example, I’ve had my workload increased by triple the amount in hopes of me getting frustrated and giving up, but I did the opposite and went in there with my chin up and got the work done.
Situations like that are why I remind myself that self-employment is the main goal. I’m only working for someone until my business is up and running, and as soon as the day comes, I’ll no longer be working for anyone but myself.
I want the freedom to travel whenever I want, and just do whatever I want whenever I want to, and that’s hard to do with a traditional 9-to-5 job. My dream job allows me to travel all over the country while doing something that I love and have the deepest passion for.
Self-employment isn’t the path for everyone. I know individuals who have made great lives for themselves and their families from working for other people, so I know it can work.
I’m in control of my own destiny, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.