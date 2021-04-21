Recently, I’ve noticed gun violence has picked back up, and it still makes me sick to my stomach.
It’s like a never-ending cycle, and the sad part is it gets worse when the weather improves. There was a 14-year-old girl shot Monday, along with another senseless homicide.
Nowadays, you never know where a shooting is going to take place because they are happening everywhere, not just in specific neighborhoods or areas of town.
When kids get shot, that should be the ultimate eye-opener for the people doing the shootings. How could you be that heartless knowing you just shot a child? What if it was yours?
Those are the type of things that run through my head when I read about incidents like this.
I hate it — and I was raised not to use that word, but
this is something I can honestly say I hate.
I have a huge heart for children, so when they become targets or even hit by accident, it makes me feel some type of way.
It’s hard to promote to people to put the guns down when they fear for their lives. I understand and respect that some people carry their gun for protection now, seeing how outrageous things have gotten out here.
It’s the ones carrying them with intent to kill or harm that I have a problem with. Those are the ones who can’t take a punch like a man, so they would rather take a life.
We have to do better. Our community is full of kids who deserve to see something different for a change.
Killing each other is overrated and outdated. Let’s get back to loving one another.
This town is too small for all of the beef — we all grew up together.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.