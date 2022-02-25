Jay Simpson | Shaking hands should remain part of the game
I’m pretty sure we’ve all seen or heard about the altercation at the end of Sunday’s college basketball game between Michigan and Wisconsin.
What started as a verbal altercation between the two head coaches got physical rather quickly, with coaches and players throwing punches.
Actions like these aren’t acceptable on any level.
I understand the heat of the moment and sometimes competitive spirits can take control, but for a coach to put his hands on another coach is wrong. Not only are they misrepresenting the NCAA, but their universities as well.
I feel like the situation could have been handled differently — and not in front of the whole arena. The two coaches should have spoken privately instead of mixing it up during the traditional handshake line.
A lot of people feel as if sports teams should do away with shaking hands at the end of games.
I completely disagree with that.
Teams should be able to take their losses just as well as they take their wins. If you can’t show good sportsmanship, then you shouldn’t be playing at all. Don’t have so much pride that you can’t congratulate a team for playing better than you that night.
This is where leadership from the coach comes into play. Coaches should always try to set great examples and actually live up to the things they speak on.
I was blessed to be able to play for one of the best coaches ever while in college, and he would never behave in that manner. Purdue is a blue-collar school, so that’s how we were expected to carry ourselves no matter what the outcome of the game was. We shook hands after every game, and if we didn’t, we probably wouldn’t be wearing the Purdue uniform anymore.
Kids are going to do whatever you allow them to get away with. As a coach, you need to make your expectations clear from Day 1 so they know what’s acceptable and what’s not.
Shaking hands is a part of the game and should not be taken away due to people’s lack of sportsmanship.
Let’s teach our children to play the right way.
