Jay Simpson | So much to be thankful for
Thanksgiving is approaching, and I have so much to be thankful for.
First and foremost, I’m thankful for my family and my beautiful children, who are all so healthy and blessed. I thank God for giving me children at the times he did, because each one of them changed me in a different way, but all for the better. They play a huge role in my maturity as a man and a father. Without my kids, I’m not sure where I would be or what I would be doing, but I can’t imagine myself being this focused and locked in on my craft without them.
I’m thankful for my jobs for seeing the potential in me and giving a young Black man a chance to be great. Things could be shifted a totally different way in my life, but by the grace of God and having amazing people in my corner, they’re not, and I’m forever grateful. I am able to provide for my children and do things for them that was never able to be done with me because of financial circumstances. I’m not rich by any means, but I can do a little more than I ever have, and it feels good. It makes me feel as if my work is paying off.
I’m not satisfied though, I want more.
It’s important to give thanks to those that matter most. Reassurance goes a long way, and it helps more than you may know. Sometimes all a person wants to know is that they are appreciated. I want everyone in my life to know that they are appreciated, and I love you all. I’m thankful you put up with me and my stubborn ways, because it’s not always the easiest thing to do.
It’s November, the month of giving, so please give thanks to the people important to you. Let them know they are appreciated and loved. It will go a long way.
