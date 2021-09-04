Jay Simpson | Social-media influencers are cashing in
Social media is the biggest influencer of all nowadays. You can literally learn how to do anything from the internet and earn a fortune while doing so.
YouTube and things like TikTok and Instagram are the gateway to become millionaires right from your cell phone.
If you put out the right content and gain enough viewers, your life could change overnight.
People are quitting their jobs because they are making a living entertaining on social media doing random things such as cooking tutorials, pranks, how to fix things, etc.
There is no age limit either. I’ve seen kids as young as 5 years old on YouTube with millions of views and subscribers. These kids are setting themselves and their family up for a successful life.
I’m all for maximizing opportunities, and if you can monetize from it too then it’s a win-win situation.
I wouldn’t be against letting my children make YouTube videos if that’s what they chose to do. As long as it’s appropriate and they finish their schoolwork first, they can have a little fun afterwards.
You never know, they might succeed at it and become big time. Opportunity is everything.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.