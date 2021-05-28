This summer is all about traveling and experiencing new things for me. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to enjoy a summer break due to coaching AAU basketball the last couple of summers.
With me taking this year off, I get to spend more time with my children and work toward creating a better bond than we already have.
There have been so many things I’ve wanted to do with them but I’ve never had the time because my focus has always been on basketball.
My children are getting older, and they need me to be more active in their lives, so I’m going to give the summer coaching a break to be able to give them a life I never had.
They love playing sports and going to watch games of all kinds. Now that I have the time and I can finally afford to do these kinds of things with them, we will stay busy all summer for sure.
It’s a true blessing to be in a position to make my children happy. It doesn’t get any better than this.
My father was never able to take me places or do much with me for whatever reason, and I will never forget the feeling. The feeling of seeing all my friends and peers with their fathers actively in their lives hurt me to the core because I didn’t understand why I couldn’t have the same.
Those are feelings I don’t ever want my boys to feel, and as long as I have breath in my body, they will never go through it.
This summer will be the best one yet for my children and me. I’m excited to see them happy and enjoying life, it makes all of the sacrifices worth it.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.