The Boilermakers came to town on MLK Day, andlet’s just say the game was one to remember. The double-overtime thriller went exactly how I expected. I knew it would come down to the wire.
Although Illinois came into the game undefeated in conference play and the No. 1 team in the Big Ten, I knew it wouldn’t be an easy win. Purdue was the No. 1 team in the country earlier this year and has already played in a handful of big games, so they were ready from the jump.
Zach Edey played well early on and got himself in a good rhythm against Kofi Cockburn. I didn’t know how Edey would do against Cockburn defensively, but he held his ownfor sure.
These games are always tough for me because it puts me in a weird situation. I’ve been an Illinois fan since birth, but I played for Purdue, so I want them both to do well unless they are playing against each other, then I have to ride with my alma mater.
If you know me, you know I’m a huge Andre Curbelo fan, and to see him come back after two months of being out and play that well was great to see. I had to catch myself a few times cheering for him and remember who they were playing against.
This whole transition from player to journalist has been so surreal thus far. From being able to attend UI games on a credential after sitting in the nosebleeds for years to being able to not only have my own column in the paper but to be able to be myself at the game and still receive the love.
Coming into this, I didn’t know what to expect because it was all new and it happened so fast, but as I’m getting comfortable, I can honestly say I’m enjoying the process and can’t wait to see where it takes me. Thanks to my job for the experiences they have given me up to this point. I’m forever grateful and look forward to seeing what’s in store.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.