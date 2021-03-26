After Ohio State’s NCAA tournament loss to Oral Roberts, standout forward E.J. Liddell posted some brutal direct messages he received from fans.
The loss was shocking to everyone, and apparently, some fans were so upset that they started sending him nasty messages that belittled him. The messages contained very explicit language I won’t repeat, but those things shouldn’t be said to anyone.
People have to realize that these players are still human, not to mention they’re college kids. A majority of the bashing comes from adults old enough to be the parents of some of these athletes.
People claim to be adults but get so caught up in the entertainment aspect of the game that they forget it’s what these kids have been working toward their whole life. No matter how bad you think they did, more times than not, you can’t do what they do.
It’s so easy to bash someone for not exceeding your own personal expectations, but keep in mind that those are just your expectations, and they don’t really matter to anyone except you. Let’s lift up these student-athletes and encourage them, especially when they don’t perform well.
That’s when they need it the most.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.