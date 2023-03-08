Sunday was one of the best days I’ve had in a long time — I got to spend every minute with my sons.
Family is everything to me, especially the family I created. They’re my world.
My oldest son plays in a travel basketball league in Lafayette, Ind., on Sundays. This past Sunday happened to be the same day Illinois came to town to play against Purdue.
The college game took place early afternoon, and my sons’ tournament started mid-afternoon, so the timing was just right.
We woke up early Sunday morning to a beautiful sunny day, and I could tell right away that the day would be great. I just had a feeling.
At around 8:30 a.m., we gassed up the car, grabbed a few of our favorite morning snacks and hit the road to West Lafayette.
We arrived an hour early because I misread the time of tip-off and forgot Indiana was an hour ahead of us, but it all worked out for the best.
From the time we stepped foot in the arena until the time we left, we felt nothing but love.
My kids got to meet some old fans of mine — and got to hear how good I was from someone other than me for once — so now maybe they’ll believe me a little bit.
They got to experience the pregame routines of both teams due to us arriving so early. That was good because they saw how players prepare for the game.
You might know I played at Purdue. But what you probably didn’t know was that the mother of my two sons graduated from Illinois, so that game is always big for us.
She’s rooting for Illinois while the boys and I go for Purdue, and for the past few years, we’ve come out on top, so you can probably guess how those conversations go.
All in all, it was a wonderful feeling having my boys in Mackey Arena for the first time since they were babies. They both had their Purdue jerseys on with my name and number on the back, and it made my heart melt.
As much as I wish they could be coming to my games to watch me play, God had other plans, and I’ve accepted that.
The look on their faces when they finally got to see Zach Edey in person was priceless. They were literally in awe and couldn’t believe how enormous he is. He’s huge to me, and I’m 6-foot-10. I can only imagine how much of a giant he looks like to 6- and 8-year-olds.
After the game, we headed to my son’s game. He’s 8 years old and playing against 11- and 12-year-olds, but he holds his own every week and surprises me with his ability quite often.
They took two tough losses, but I could clearly see a difference in his play.
He was more motivated and played with more passion and a chip on his shoulder, and I could tell it came from him watching the college guys get after it just minutes before.
That was a proud father moment for me, because even though I already know he wants it and he’s passionate about it, that just proved it to me even more.
I’m so proud of my kids for everything thing they do, and I am happy we got to spend such a meaningful day together.
It may not seem like a big deal to some, but if you know us and our story, then you know why that day was so special to me.