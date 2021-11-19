Jay Simpson | Talking turkey brings a smile to my face
Holiday season is upon us, and it feels so good.
This is my favorite time of the year because it usually means that I’ll get to spend quality time with my loved ones.
This year, I plan to volunteer at community turkey drives to give back to the families in need from the less-fortunate parts of town.
It is a blessing for me to be in position to give back because I once remember being the family that needed the turkey.
Although times have gotten better for me, I will never forget where I came from.
I know some families may be hesitant to be seen at a turkey giveaway, but I am telling you first hand, there is nothing to be ashamed about. The majority of the people you see putting together the giveaways are people who have either been in your shoes or know someone who has been, so they understand your circumstances and want nothing but for you and your family to enjoy a nice meal on this lovely holiday.
The meal may not be ideal, but it’s something that you can prepare with your own twist and be proud of.
This year, let’s focus on the things we do have and be thankful for them rather than on what we don’t have. We have to remember that there is always someone doing worse than us, so when we start to complain, we need to remember that we are blessed.
Let’s share some of those blessings with our peers this holiday season and spread the love.
The community really needs it.
