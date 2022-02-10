Jay Simpson | The beauty is in the struggle
In my eyes, people get it misconstrued and think they become a better person because they have money, when in all reality, having money only enhances the person you are. So if you’re a stand-up guy without money, then you will be a stand-up guy with it, and so on.
Money and success don’t change a person; they change the people around them. Someone will see you doing well in life and automatically expect handouts just because you may have more than them. We all have the exact same 24 hours in a day, so why would you expect someone to just give you what they work hard for when you have the ability to do the same?
As an adult, you have to realize that nobody owes you anything and that you are going to have to work for what you want. I wish I had someone to break this down to me when I was growing up. I spent a lot of time depending on other people when I should have been doing it myself.
For so long, I felt like I couldn’t advance in life because I kept dealing with setback after setback, and it had me feeling discouraged for a while.
I never stopped working hard and going after my goals, and now I’m in a position to do everything I wanted plus more.
I say that to note that the beauty is in the struggle. It may take you longer than others, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen for you. My path and your path will be completely different, and one of us may be dealt an easier deck, but that’s not for us to worry about.
Put your faith in the man above and keep pushing. You will get everything you deserve. It’s just how the universe works.
