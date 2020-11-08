Jay Simpson | The difference between the two
From my experiences in life and having a White best friend, I’ve noticed something over the years.
White men can make mistakes in life and still have equal opportunities to be successful. A Black man can’t make any mistakes in life or his chances to be successful are very slim, almost to where it would take a miracle.
In order for a kid like myself to be successful after coming up under the circumstances I did, they have to have a plan and it has to be executed perfectly.
One slip-up is all it takes because in society’s eyes we are going to fail anyway.
White men typically don’t have these worries. It’s sad, but that is just how it goes. White privilege is alive and real and it took for my best friend who’s White to point it out to me. He just one day pointed out the mistakes he’s made and how it didn’t take away from his success one bit; while on the other hand, if it was me, because of the color of my skin, I would probably be doing jail time or killed by the cops.
This is something that will probably go on forever, but I just want to say I respect all of people who are not of our color who actually see things from our point of view. You guys understand that the way we are treated is not right and you let it be known that you don’t stand for it. Thank you for that.
Also, to the ones that let it be known that they don’t believe in White privilege, thank you, too. Thanks for showing your true colors and making it easy for me and people like me to part ways with you.
I don’t have any hate in my heart for any person of any color, but I will not associate with anyone who doesn’t know right from wrong.
We can’t stop the privilege, but we can definitely acknowledge it.
Peace to all.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.