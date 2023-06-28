“Hurt people, hurt people” is more than a clever phrase.
I’ve realized that the prudent thing to do when someone hurts you is not to take it personally. In my experience, the person being hurtful is doing so to distract themselves from their own issues. It’s just how some choose to deal with mental or emotional pain.
How should you react? I’ve learned to resist the urge to fight back and not react at all.
I take a moment to pause, breathe and be the bigger person.
Sometimes, people hurt you to gain control; you can usually see through their agenda. Is this the only way they can disarm you or knock down your confidence? I don’t allow that to happen.
The last thing I want to do is give anyone so much power that they impact my happiness or self-confidence. No one gets to live rent-free inside my head.
Forgive, forget and move on.