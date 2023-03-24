My baby girl.
My daughter has been growing into the most beautiful, joyful, loving little girl, and it’s been amazing to watch. I get emotional just thinking about her sometimes because of how tight our bond is, and I know as she gets older, our bond will only grow stronger and tighter.
She will eventually start to come to me with her problems and expect me to solve them, and with me being the type of father I am, I’m going to do everything in my power to do so.
My biggest fear is letting her down by not being there for her at a time of need. She looks at me as a protector and provider, and I don’t want that to ever change. I want to be my baby’s super hero for as long as I can.
She has a personality out of this world, and it’s the cutest thing ever. I love to watch the different ways she expresses herself at such a young age, because she’s far beyond her years, and it amazes me that she knows some of the things she does.
She’s turned me into the ultimate softy, and I don’t see it changing anytime soon. She’s the only girl out of three children, and she’s the youngest, so it’s only right she gets the princess treatment.
As a father, it’s my responsibility to be the one to show her by example how she is supposed to be treated. I can tell her anything I want, but it’s the actions behind it that really matter.
If I’m telling her a man is supposed to treat her a certain way, but she she sees the way I treat her mother is totally different, then she’s probably not going to listen to me and more than likely end up with someone just like me because it’s all she knows.
My goal is to change that narrative and set the right example for not only my baby girl but for my boys, too, so they know how to treat the women in their lives.
Doing the right thing all the time is a lot more difficult than it seems. Temptation can be so strong that sometimes it seems impossible to resist, and as a man, these are the times we have to think about what matters and what’s important, and that is our children and family.
Before we make foolish mistakes that could jeopardize our family, we really need to start evaluating the possible outcomes and deciding if it’s really worth it or not, and nine times out of 10, it’s probably not.
I encourage all of my male followers and readers to make it right with your family and children if things aren’t on good terms. At the end of the day, it’s our job to keep things in tact, whether we want to or not.
Sometimes we may think the grass is greener on the other side, but we soon realize that’s not the case. If you have everything you need at home, then take pride in it and do what you have to in order for it to flourish.
Family is important, and there is nothing more in the world I want than one of my own.